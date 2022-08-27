CONFIRMED: Munster Rugby to play South Africa XV in Cork

THE GAA's Central Council have given the go-ahead for Munster Rugby to face a South Africa Select XV on Thursday, November 10 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

This will be the first time that Munster will face the World Champions in the professional era. Páirc Uí Chaoimh boasts a capacity of 45,000.

Commenting on the venue announcement Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: "This is a huge honour and significant milestone for Munster Rugby, one we are very proud to be associated with.

"Our thanks to the IRFU, GAA and Cork GAA for all their input, time and consideration given to reviewing this proposal and for permitting us to host our touring game against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10, on what will be an incredible and historic occasion.

"This is not only for our supporters and the rugby community, but also further reaching, and we understand the magnitude of being the first professional rugby team to play at the home of Cork GAA.

"While we recognise we have a fantastic facility in Thomond Park, one we are very proud of, bringing the game to a wider audience within the province has been one of our strategic objectives for many years and it is a credit to our staff for their commitment to reaching this goal."

Ticket details will be confirmed by the end of the week.