Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

Men's Results: Senior Scratch Cup August 12-14; 1st Jason O'Leary (Dromoland) 63; 2nd Conor Jameson 66; Net Brian Murray 64

Junior Scratch Cup August 12-14; 1st Brian Moynihan (Tralee) 67; 2nd Greg Lohan 68; Net Eddie Roche 61.

Intermediate Scratch Cup, August 12-14: 1st Greg McNamara 74; 2nd Eamon Kelleher 78; Net Thomas Dundon 65 (B9)

Primary Scratch Cup 12th/13th/14th August; 1st James Smyth (Adare Manor) 84; 2nd Jack Cahill 85; Net Kevin O'Connell 65.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: May Monthly Medal: Winner Mary T Real 70 Nett (CB). Runner Up Claire ‘Ryan 70 Nett. Third Elaine Bermingham 72 Nett.

Tuesday 16th Aug: Winner Jane O’Dwyer 38 Pts. Runner Up Claire Griffin 326Pts. Third Mary T Real 35 Pts.

Lady Captain’s Day: A very successful Lady Captain’s Day took place on Sunday 21st August with members turning up in large numbers to support Jill. The results are as follows:

18 Hole Stroke Play: Winner Orla O’Donovan 64 Nett. Runner Up Margo O’Doherty 65 Nett. Third Majella Hallinan 67 Nett.

9 Hole Stableford: Winner Ann O’Reilly 23 Pts. Runner Up Sheila Hammersley 17 Pts (CB). Third Mary Butler 17 Pts.

18 Hole Stableford for Men: Winner Shane Holton 44 Pts. Runner Up Ian Flynn 42 Pts (CB). Third Johnny McCarthy 41 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday 30th with alternate Saturday 27th: 18 Hole Stableford. BTS.

Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30pm.

BALLYNEETY

Open singles: 1st John G Ryan 42 points; 2nd Jack O'Donovan 40 Blackwel; 3rd Kevin Fleming 40 points.

Club Singles: 1st James Blackwell 43 points; 2nd Pat Reeves 42 points; 3rd Sean McManus 41 points. Gross Damien Browne.

Ladies: Granard Cup: Winners: Ann Browne & Martina McInerney 45 points.

Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Tony P Ryan Mossy Wrenn Pat Nagle & Joe Grimes 72.5; 2nd Paudie Hehir, Ger B Kavanagh, Martin O'Connor & Eddie Sheehan 68.8; Eddie O'Gorman, Eugene Gardiner, Michael Alymer PP O'Sullivan 68.6.

Team of Three: Mike Grimes John Nagle & Noel Godfrey.

Fundraiser Split the pot: Joe Fitzgerald wins €107.

President's Prize: Our President Seamus Walsh prize on this weekend we wish Seamus best of luck & hope he has great weekend.

CASTLETROY

Results: August Medal sponsored by Foley Landscaping, 1st E Fogarty 64, gross S Mernagh 67. Cat 1 1st N Whelan 68 2nd D Walsh 69, cat 2 T Guinen 67, 2nd JR Walsh 68; cat 3 K Stritch 66 2nd M O'Grady 68, cat 4 L Pearse 66 2nd M Conlon 69 cat 4 1st PJ Noonan 67; 2nd P Maher 67.

Open Singles: Wednesday Open Singles 17th August 1st T Clarke 42 2nd J Reidy 41 3rd L Bowles 40; 4th G Maughaun 39 5th K Argue39 grass A Roche 34.

Golf news: Congratulations to our Junior Cup team who defeated Charleville Golf Club last Saturday down in Killorglin to qualify for the national finals. Next weekend sees our finals day take place on Saturday. This is proving to be a big hit having all the finals in the men's and ladies sections played together.

Senior Mens: 1st E Storan, P Kennedy, J Rael, 46 pts, back 9, 2nd P O'Sullivan C Flanaghan B Madden.

Ladies: Ladies results Sunday 21st August; 1 st A McCarthy 38 pts, 2nd A Cummins 35 pts,

Tuesday 16th sponsored by Lloyds Pharmacy v par singles, 1st G Forde 2 up; 2nd K Butler 2 up; 3rd A O'Hurley 1 up; 4th M Ingerton 1 up.

CHARLEVILLE

Delaney Cup: Sat/Sun 13th/14th August; Delaney Cup: 1st Trevor Flynn (19) 66; 2nd Denis Donegan (18) 67; 3rd Denis Broderick (19) 68; Gross Cian O'Connell (5) 73.

Singles: Tuesday Singles 16th August; Category 1; Trevor Flynn (18) 40pts; Category 2; Denis Scully (08) 36pts.

seniors: Seniors Outing to Newcastle West Golf Club; 1st Johnny Neenan, Pat Hartigan, Neilus Madigan & Pat Mullane 60.1; 2nd Tom R Treacy, John O'Brien, Tom Weeks 62; 3rd John P Collins, Donal McSweeney, Tony Connolly, David O'Connor 62.5. Thanks to Peter, Donal and all the players for a great day.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 15th August. Best Card; Elizabeth Keane (36) 31 Pts

Ladies Stroke Competition: Thursday 18th August; 1st Tess O’Brien (23) 68 Pts;

DROMOLAND

Results: Men’s 18 Hole Stableford; 1st Tony Kelly 45 pts; 2nd Paul O'Halloran 43 pts; 3rd Eoghan Smith 43 pts; Gross Nicholas Duggan 43 pts; 22 Category Shane Browne 35 pts.

Men’s 9 Hole: 1st Alan O’Flanagan 22 pts; 2nd John Canny 20 pts; 3rd Shane Mowat 20 pts.

Ladies: Ladies Golf Results for the week ending 21st August: 18 Hole Stableford: 1st Katrina O'Neill 38 pts. 9 holes Stableford: 1st Gabrielle Gilna 25 pts; 2nd Dorothy Brennan 20 pts; 3rd Frances Bergin 19 pts; 4th Cora O'Toole 19 pts.

LIMERICK

Ladies Results: Ladies' Singles Stableford Competition 16th August. 1st Orla Finucane, P/H 28, 46 points; 2nd Pat Niland, P/H 19, 38 points; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 6, 32 Gross Points; 3rd Nuala Kilroy, P/H 20, 38 points; 4th Paula Comber, P/H 27, 37 points; 9 Hole Competition; 1st Anne O'Malley, P/H 21, 16 points.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Pro-Am: The STL Logistics sponsored Pro-Am will take place at Newcastle West Golf Club on this Saturday, August 27. This event, one of the richest in the country, will see fifty teams comprising of one professional and three amateurs battle it out for the coveted title and prizes on offer. The timesheet already reads like a who’s who of the sporting world with stars of golf, hurling, rugby, football – to name but a few. The meticulous preparations on the course and in the clubhouse will ensure that members and visitors will be abundantly sustained as the club puts its best foot forward. This year, a novel charity event will be integrated in the tournament proper. A great day’s golf, and rounded off with some fine dining, should make for a most enjoyable day.

Seniors Golf: Results: Monday, August 15, 1st – Tommy Kelly & Ger Healy; 2nd – Tom Flavin, Mike Murrihy & John A Culhane.

ST GABRIEL'S CLASSIC

Golf Classic: St Gabriel’s Foundation is looking for companies and individuals in the Mid-West to sign-up to its annual Golf Classic. The event takes place on Friday, September 9th at Limerick Golf Club, Ballyclough.

Teams of 4 will take to the course and the winning team will be added to the Perpetual Punch Bowl Trophy. The ticket price of €100 per person includes your green fees, meal and a donation to St. Gabriel’s. Fundraising Manager, Kate Finucane, is encouraging businesses to think of it as a Corporate Day Out.

Committee Chairman, Terry McInerney, will be overseeing proceedings on the day. “After a brief hiatus, we are delighted to be back this year. Limerick Golf Club is a superb course and we are delighted to be there on the September 9. WHS Rules will apply and there are great prizes on offer for the winners, with the champions taking home the Perpetual Punch Bowl Trophy.” There’s a limited amount of tee-times left so please book early to avoid disappointment. To book your team in, please contact Kate Finucane, St. Gabriel’s on 086 440 1078 or email kfinucane@stgabriels.ie or Terry McInerney 086 602 6132 tmcinerney24@gmail.com All proceeds will be used to support the development of a sensory garden at the Respite House in Mungret.