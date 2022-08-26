Search

26 Aug 2022

We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:57 PM

Boss Steven Gerrard remains confident misfiring Aston Villa will hit form.

Villa host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday following an inconsistent start to the season.

They have beaten Everton but lost at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, coming under fire from their fans following last week’s 3-1 loss at Selhurst Park.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and ability in the group but that doesn’t guarantee you consistency. There are a lot of things that need to fall into place,” said Gerrard.

“When you take over a club the size and the challenge of Aston Villa there are numerous things you need to work on and progress: the team, the squad, the culture of the club, and the mentality of the players and staff around the building. It takes time and it’s a process.

“I believe we’ll get there in the end. I didn’t expect any quick fix or overnight fix. We’re certainly working every minute we can to improve the team and get to those consistent levels.”

Defender Diego Carlos is out after successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles and Gerrard conceded Villa may have to sign a replacement ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

He said: “Defensively, we had a huge setback in recent weeks. We went into the market and made an addition who we thought was going to help us an awful lot and strengthen that area of our team.

“It was taken away, so we continue to work and analyse if there’s anyone who can come in and help us. Until that happens, we work with what we’ve got to try and improve every single day.

“Hopefully by doing that, putting in the minutes and coaching on the training ground, the mistakes or goals that we’re conceding will dry up.”

Local News

