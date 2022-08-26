‘Absolute superstar’ Tis Marvellous ready for Beverley defence

Clive Cox’s beloved Tis Marvellous will reunite with Paul Hanagan as he bids to retain his Beverley Bullet title on the Westwood.

The popular gelding was an easy three-and-three-quarter-length winner of the same race last season, breaking the five-furlong track in record in the process under former champion Hanagan.

The victory was part of a run of fantastic form for the bay, who then went on to finish just a length behind the winner in the Group Three World Trophy at Newbury before winning the Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot.

Seen twice this season when finishing mid-division in both the Palace House and the King’s Stand, the eight-year-old is back to defend his title and will be ridden by Hanagan again on Saturday as he makes his defence from stall seven.

“He was fantastic last year with a course record-breaking performance, we’ve kept him fresh and well for this occasion,” said Cox.

“He’s drawn in seven and we’ll take that, we’re very much looking forward to it.

“I’m pleased to say that Paul Hanagan is back on board, who won on him last year.

“He seems to appreciate the stiff five of Beverley, his win last year, with the extra covid weight, was commendable really.

“He’s amazing and he’s continued pleasing us. He’s an absolute superstar and a very, very dear friend.”

Joining him will be Mick Appleby’s King Of Stars, last seen losing by just a short head in the competitive Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap on the opening day of York’s Ebor meeting.

The grey has gone well at Beverley before, finishing second by a neck over course and distance last year, but would not appreciate any more rainfall over Yorkshire ahead of the weekend.

“He ran very well at York last time, he was unlucky not to win,” said Appleby.

“I don’t think we’ve got the best of draws in stall nine and hopefully we don’t get any more rain and it dries up a bit, but he’s in good form and should run well.”

Antony Brittain is represented by Mondammej, who occupied 12th place in the same York race as King Of Stars on his last outing.

The gelding thrives on racing and has had a productive campaign, finishing second to Royal Aclaim in the Listed City Walls Stakes on the Knavesmire after an all-weather spell that saw him the runner-up in the Hever Sprint at the same level at Lingfield in February.

“Conditions should suit him, the rain is holding off and the quicker the ground, the better,” Brittain said.

“We’ve been aiming him high this year but this is more realistic, back in Listed company, fingers crossed. Based on ratings, we’ll have an each way-chance.

“He’s always on the go but we don’t do a lot at home with him, he does his talking on the track and takes his races very well.

“He’s been in very good order so we’ve seen no reason not to go for it.”

Elsewhere is Karl Burke’s Korker, third in the City Walls last time out, and Robert Cowell’s Arecibo, who was third to King’s Lynn in the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock in May.

Stuart Williams’ Existent steps down in grade after tackling Group-race assignments for the whole of the turf season so far, with Ed Walker due to saddle Tenaya Canyon, a filly who has narrowly missed out on victory at this level before.

Kevin Ryan’s Alia Choice, Richard Fahey’s Barbanera and Lawrence Mullaney’s Our Little Pony are the other fillies in contention, with the field completed by Julie Camacho’s Ainsdale, Paul Midgley’s Burning Cash and Scott Dixon’s Motagally.