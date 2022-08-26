Search

26 Aug 2022

Paris date pencilled in for Vintage Stakes hero Marbaan

Paris date pencilled in for Vintage Stakes hero Marbaan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 12:02 PM

Charlie Fellowes is plotting a path to the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with potential 2000 Guineas hope Marbaan.

The Oasis Dream colt ran on strongly under Jamie Spencer to take the laurels in the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last month.

That half-length victory was a third on the spin, following a third-placed effort on debut at Newbury in May.

He received general quotes of 25-1 for next season’s colts’ Classic after his success at the South Downs track. The last horse to successfully land the Vintage-Guineas double was Galileo Gold in 2015.

Fellowes is now looking to step the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Marbaan up in class following his Group Two success over seven furlongs.

Though he holds entries in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, National Stakes at the Curragh and Royal Lodge at Newmarket, his handler is eyeing the seven-furlong Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on October 2.

Last year’s renewal was won by the Ralph Beckett-trained Angel Bleu, who similarly won the Vintage Stakes.

Fellowes said: “Marbaan seems really well and had an easy time since Goodwood.

“He is a such a sensible, straightforward character and he has taken that really well.

“We are just starting to increase his work again. He is in the Champagne, but I would say that is unlikely.

“We are probably not going to run at all that weekend, and I think we will probably head straight to the Lagardere. That is what I have got in my head at the moment.

“He is a Group Two winner, so if we go to the Champagne, we have to go against Group One opposition, carrying a penalty, which is never easy.

“He has already had four runs this year, so there is no need to go back to rush back.

“We could go to the National Stakes in Ireland, but I’m not sure I fancy taking on Little Big Bear on his home turf – I think I’ll leave that.

“He has had four runs. Last year’s Lagardere winner also won the Vintage and didn’t run between the two and I don’t see any need to (run again in between).

“At the moment, and I have to confirm this with Sheikh Ahmed, the plan is to probably head to France on Arc weekend.”

Fellowes is also likely to rule Vadream out of the Haydock Sprint Cup next weekend, as he has declared her for the Listed Jenningsbet Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Last season’s winner of the Group Three Bengough Stakes, the Brazen Beau four-year-old returned to Ascot and signed off her campaign with a three-length beating by Creative Force in the Group One British Champions Sprint.

Fellowes added: “The monsoon rain that hit Newmarket on Thursday morning, which came out of nowhere, means she has been declared to run at Newmarket on Saturday.

“She has got a bit to prove as she has had a couple of disappointing runs this year, but all of her form last year was on soft ground and I’m hoping a return to soft ground will see her return to best effect.

“Her work has been good at home and she seems happy, so we’ll see. Hopefully that will tee her up for a big autumn.

“The Hopeful Stakes looks a decent race but not against opposition who, on last year’s form, she wouldn’t have any problems dispensing with. If she is back to form, you would like to think she will be thereabouts.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media