O’Brien looking forward to next step with Point King

It is Irish Champions Weekend up next for Joseph O’Brien’s Point King as the exciting colt continues his progression through the ranks.

Beaten in his sole start at two, he thrived for the move up to 12 furlongs on his three-year-old return, winning a Fairyhouse maiden in taking fashion.

He then got the better of St Leger possible Waterville in a rated race over one-mile-five furlongs before taking a step up to both one-mile-six and Listed company in his stride when landing the Vinnie Roe Stakes by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths.

A colt firmly on the upgrade – Point King completes a hat-trick in the Listed Jockey Club of Turkey (@_TJK_) Vinnie Roe Stakes @LeopardstownRC, scoring in good style under @ShaneCrosse for the @JosephOBrien2 team 👏 pic.twitter.com/J4A50dlEN7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 11, 2022

Although fitting a similar profile to the stable’s 2020 St Leger winner Galileo Chrome who struck at Listed Level before going on to triumph at Town Moor, connections have resisted taking the leap into Group One company and supplementing Point King for the Doncaster Classic.

He does hold an entry in the Melbourne Cup and being owned by the Lloyd Williams syndicate that combined with O’Brien to enjoy success in the ‘race that stops a nation’ with both Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020), it would be no surprise to see the son of Zoffany line up at Flemington on November 1.

That would involve stepping up to two miles, however, and for the immediate future he is likely to drop back in trip to a mile and a half for the Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown on September 10.

O’Brien said: “He’s more than likely going to go for the Group Three at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend and from there we will look at what targets there may be further afield, but that would be his immediate plan – the Paddy Power Stakes.

“He’s been very progressive, he looks a lovely colt going forward and we are excited about him.”