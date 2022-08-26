Search

26 Aug 2022

Treaty United look to book FAI Cup quarter-final spot

Treaty United players pictured at the 5-0 Extra.ie FAI Cup first round victory over Usher Celtic at the Markets Field last month Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

26 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United take a break from their First Division league fixtures when locking horns with Maynooth University Town in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup tomorrow, Saturday.

The game against the Leinster Senior League side will be played on an astroturf surface at John Hyland Park, Baldonnel with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 league defeat to Athlone Town on Friday night when facing Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town.

Despite the defeat to Athlone at Athlone Town Stadium, fifth-placed Treaty, who occupy the final promotion play-off position in the First Division, maintained their four point lead over sixth-placed Wexford FC who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Longford Town in their game on Saturday.

Should Treaty United overcome Maynooth on Tuesday, they will qualify for the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

Treaty United booked their last 16 slot in the Extra.ie FAI Cup with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Dublin outfit Usher Celtic at the Markets Field in July. Sean Guerins, Dean George with two, Enda Curran and Success Edogun scored the goals in the win over the Leinster Senior League side.

