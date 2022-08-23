Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

Stevenage boss Steve Evans thought Jamie Reid was justly rewarded after the striker snatched a last-minute winner to beat Peterborough 1-0 in the Carabao Cup second round.

Reid buried a Luther Wildin pull back in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time to knock out the League One side and claim Stevenage’s first win over the visitors since 2013.

And the former Posh manager was not surprised by the Northern Irishman’s clever movement and calm finish to notch his second goal of the season.

“We know what Jamie can do. The supporters know what he can do,” said Evans.

“He did great, when he peels off the centre-back he doesn’t know where he is.

“When it gets pulled back, I think the whole bench came out because they’re expecting a goal and he put it away with aplomb.

“If I’m being critical, it’s the first time we’ve got to the by-line and put it right on the money for our players.

“He just said to the lads in the dressing room ‘he could’ve had eight goals in three games’, I said, ‘maybe nine’ and he looked at me and laughed.”

Contrastingly, Peterborough manager Grant McCann was not in a laughing mood, blaming their exit to lower league opposition on fundamental errors.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We never did what we set out to do.

“If you don’t get the basics right in a football match you’ll end up putting yourself in a position to lose. We did that tonight.

“We need to eradicate it. There are going to be stages in the season where we have a performance where we just don’t do that. It’s just the group we have.

“But it’s my job as a manager and the coaching staff to try and get rid of it as much as possible.”