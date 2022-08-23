Search

24 Aug 2022

Raul Jimenez earns Bruno Lage praise as Wolves edge Carabao Cup tie with Preston

Raul Jimenez earns Bruno Lage praise as Wolves edge Carabao Cup tie with Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:49 PM

Boss Bruno Lage saluted Raul Jimenez after he helped fire Wolves into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Mexico international and Adama Traore struck to beat Preston 2-1 at Molineux on Tuesday.

Hwang Hee-Chan missed a first-half penalty before Ben Woodburn made Wolves sweat with a consolation soon after the break.

Jimenez marked his first start of the season after knee and groin injuries with a goal and Lage was pleased to have his star back, even after the striker gave away spot-kick duties to Hwang.

He said: “I was so happy with Raul, the way he has been this season and in pre-season. We have missed him in the first three games.

“With him we have a reference up front. Raul took a decision to give the penalty to Hwang, it was a generous action and I understand but I don’t agree. Raul should have taken the penalty.

“It was a good performance. When you come to these games, in the cup, they come with extra motivation and in the last five games, Preston have not conceded.

“To continue in the competition was the most important thing.”

Jimenez opened the scoring after eight minutes, tapping in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s low cross. The striker celebrated by changing his headband into an eye patch and donning a pirate hook on his right hand.

Traore’s rocket doubled the lead after 29 minutes when he swapped passes with Nelson Semedo and smashed a volley into the top corner.

Hwang even had time to miss a penalty, having been brought down by Matt Olosunde, just before the break when David Cornell saved his spot-kick, having been given the ball by Jimenez.

Three minutes into the second half, Woodburn pulled a goal back from the edge of the area after the hosts lost possession.

Preston, so passive in the first half, could have levelled but Emil Riis and Brad Potts squandered good late chances.

Manager Ryan Lowe said: “I’m very proud. The second half we were well worthy of the goal. We changed it in the second half.

“I’m really pleased with the way they took on instructions and had the belief to compete with them. They had over £150million of talent on the pitch.

“We had big chances, we took one, and we need to keep working and doing the right things.

“It’s a massive step in the right direction, they showed us massive respect with the team they picked.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media