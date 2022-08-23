Search

23 Aug 2022

Charlton edge past Walsall to reach Carabao Cup third round

Charlton edge past Walsall to reach Carabao Cup third round

23 Aug 2022 10:09 PM

Charlton reached the Carabao Cup third round for only the second time in 14 seasons with a 1-0 win at League Two outfit Walsall.

The League One visitors made eight changes but Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cool second-half finish proved enough to see off a spirited Saddlers side.

Charlton’s Joe Wollacott was the busier goalkeeper in the first half, producing a smart low stop from Andy Williams’ cross-shot and thwarting Isaac Hutchinson’s 20-yarder.

The Addicks went close themselves as Albie Morgan swept Richard Chin’s cross just over from 15 yards.

Walsall thought they were ahead on the stroke of half-time as Williams seemed to chest home Taylor Allen’s near-post cross but referee Ollie Yates disallowed the goal and booked the disbelieving striker for handball.

Jaiyesimi broke the deadlock on 57 minutes, shrugging off Saddlers defender Liam Bennett to fire Miles Leaburn’s through ball across Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

Athletic almost sealed progression four minutes later as Chin strode into the box but Evans produced a fine save to push his shot wide.

Charlton should have added a second in injury time only for Evans’ legs to thwart Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before Walsall’s Tom Knowles wasted a great chance to take it to penalties by curling wide.

