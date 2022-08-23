Search

23 Aug 2022

Jesse Marsch challenges Leeds’ fringe players to take chance against Barnsley

Jesse Marsch challenges Leeds’ fringe players to take chance against Barnsley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 2:16 PM

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has challenged his fringe players to show they can be part of what his side want to do this season.

Marsch is expected to rotate a number of players for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second-round match with Barnsley at Elland Road and wants those coming in to continue the momentum of an impressive start to the campaign.

Leeds have taken seven points from their opening three games of the Premier League season and put in their best performance of Marsch’s reign on Sunday when they thumped Chelsea 3-0 at home.

The way they played on Sunday, with their energy, high press and desire, showed a clear identity and Marsch is keen to see that again against the League One opposition.

“Against Barnsley we will probably rotate a few guys and we need to see performances from the entire squad that represent clarity and intelligence so we can move everything along in the direction we want to go with every single player,” the American said.

“There is a very clear identity to this club and a very clear history and it is very important.

“We play in a way our fans appreciate and want to see, it’s an entertainment business and we have to try and play football that will entertain the fans.”

Kristoffer Klaesson, Cody Drameh, Robin Koch, Leo Hjelde, Pascal Struijk, Sam Greenwood, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Mateusz Klich, Luis Sinisterra and Joe Gelhardt will all be eyeing some game time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media