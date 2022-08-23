Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony

Manchester United are ready to complete a deal with Ajax for 22-year-old forward Antony, after long-running negotiations. The paper reports personal terms have been agreed and the rest should be negotiated within the next week.
The Times reports Chelsea are confident they can secure 21-year-old Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week. Two bids were rejected last week and it is reported a package valued at more than £50million will likely be agreed on.
The Daily Mirror says that Watford “will not entertain any bids” for 24-year-old forward Ismaila Starr and are planning to offer him a new contract following the collapse of his negotiations with Aston Villa.
The team are also yet to accept Newcastle’s £25m offer for 20-year-old forward Joao Pedro, with the Hornets pushing for a fee closer to £30m according to The Telegraph.
Sergio Reguilon: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Lazio are considering a move for the 25-year-old Tottenham and Spain defender.
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest may sign the Ivory Coast defender, 29, who is a free agent following his release by Villarreal, according to the Express which cites Footmercato.
