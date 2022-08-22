Search

22 Aug 2022

Connor Jennings hoping to return to Stockport starting line-up against Leicester

22 Aug 2022 9:31 PM

Stockport forward Connor Jennings is hoping to return to the starting line-up for the home Carabao Cup tie against Leicester.

Jennings stepped off the bench in Saturday’s defeat at Mansfield after recovering from an ankle injury and is one of several players pushing for a recall.

Boss Dave Challinor has reported no major new injuries but confirmed he will make changes for the second-round tie.

Macauley Southam-Hales is still suspended after his straight red card in the recent defeat at Doncaster and Will Collar is working his way back from concussion.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has several selection dilemmas as his side bid for their first win of the season.

Rodgers, expected to make plenty of changes, omitted Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana from his squad for Saturday’s defeat to Southampton due to the ongoing speculation over his future.

Harvey Barnes made his first appearance of the season against Saints, but is likely to be rested after recently recovering from a knee injury.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain sidelined, while the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Caglar Soyuncu, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet will be hoping for game time.

