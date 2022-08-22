Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated Ellen White on her history-making career while Beth Mead hailed her “hero” after the all-time leading England women’s goalscorer announced her retirement at the age of 33.

Having scored twice for the Lionesses en route to their Women’s Euro success this summer, White called time on her career with England and Manchester City.

She hangs up her boots on 52 England goals, one shy of Wayne Rooney’s record for all senior England teams.

A post from the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account on Monday evening read: “Congratulations on your record-breaking, history making career @ellsbells89.”

Mead, who won the golden boot and player of the tournament trophies at Euro 2022, also took to Twitter following White’s announcement.

“Words can’t describe how proud & lucky I am to have called you a team mate but also a friend. The biggest professional & goal scorer. The game didn’t deserve you but you’ll be missed greatly. @ellsbells89 my hero,” she wrote.

Fellow Euro 2022 winners Rachel Daly and Lotte Wubben-Moy were also quick to praise White’s contribution to the game.

Daly tweeted: “The absolute best of the best. Thank you, Ellen. You truly are (one) of a kind. I’m so excited for your future and so proud of everything you’ve achieved,” while Lotte Wubben-Moy posted simply: “Ellen White. Legend. Thank you.”

Caroline Weir, a former City team-mate of White whose goal for Real Madrid sent the Blues crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers, tweeted: “It was a pleasure @ellsbells89. What a legend.”

Goalkeepers Siobhan Chamberlain and Carly Telford also marked their former England team-mate’s retirement.

Chamberlain wrote: “Congrats on an incredible career,” while Telford posted: “What a legend, what a player but most importantly what a person !! Been amazing to share so much of you’re journey with you.. can’t wait to see what’s next @ellsbells89 happy retirement my friend #TheBest.”

Figures from the England men’s team also weighed in with their praise for White, with captain Harry Kane leading the plaudits.

“Congratulations on an amazing career @ellsbells89 and what a way to finish! A real inspiration for the next generation of @Lionesses,” he wrote.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker added: “A wonderful career and a fabulous goal scorer. Wish @ellsbells89 all the very best with what comes next.”