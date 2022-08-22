Search

22 Aug 2022

Watford sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on season-long loan

Watford have signed Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause on a season-long loan.

The former Wycombe and Wolves centre-half made seven Premier League appearances last season, but has not featured for Villa during the current campaign.

Watford said on their official website: “The 27-year-old is the latest player to join head coach Rob Edwards’ squad as the team bids for an immediate return to the Premier League.”

Hause made his professional debut for Wycombe in 2012 and two years later moved on to Wolves, where he made 80 first-team appearances.

Villa signed him in 2019 after an initial loan spell and he has made 55 appearances for the West Midlands club in all competitions.

