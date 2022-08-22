Danilo Orsi pushing for Grimsby debut against Nottingham Forest

Grimsby’s summer signing Danilo Orsi is hoping to make his first appearance for the club in their Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Former Harrogate striker Orsi sustained a groin injury in pre-season after joining the Mariners and has yet to feature for Paul Hurst’s side.

Otherwise, Hurst will choose from an unchanged squad with no new injuries after Saturday’s goalless home draw against Sutton.

Niall Maher, Otis Khan and Edwin Essel are making progress in their recoveries from injury but will not feature, while John McAtee (shoulder) is a long-term absentee.

Forest are still without injured pair Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhate, while Jack Colback is working his way back from illness.

Richards, a summer signing from Bayern Munich, sustained a hairline leg fracture during pre-season, while centre-back Niakhate (thigh) was withdrawn from the recent home win against West Ham.

Defender Ryan Yates could return to the starting line-up. He stepped off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Everton after recovering from a knee problem.

Boss Steve Cooper is expected to make plenty of other changes ahead of a busy Premier League schedule.