10 domestic trophies, 113 caps – Ellen White’s glittering career in numbers

As Euro 2022 winner Ellen White announces her retirement from football, the PA news agency looks back at her career in numbers.
52 – international goals, a record for the Lionesses and one behind Wayne Rooney’s overall England record.
113 – caps for England.
1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.
3 – White was England’s player of the year on three occasions – in 2011, 2018 and 2021.
6 – goals at the 2019 World Cup, where White matched United States duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as the tournament’s top scorer.
2 – Women’s Super League titles, with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012.
10 – domestic trophies in total, also including three FA Cups, four League Cups and a Premier League Cup.
15 – goals as she won the WSL Golden Boot for the 2017-18 season.
6 – goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. The tally included a hat-trick against Australia, while White also scored twice in an unofficial warm-up friendly against New Zealand.
33 – White’s age at the time of announcing retirement from football.
