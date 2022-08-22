Search

22 Aug 2022

Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset

Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 1:43 PM

Steven Gerrard admits Aston Villa’s Carabao Cup clash with League One Bolton has been identified as a potential upset and intends to treat the tie with “serious importance”.

Villa are bidding for a positive response on Tuesday evening after surrendering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Boss Gerrard, who has been frustrated by the inconsistency of his side, is wary of coming unstuck in the televised second-round encounter against the Trotters.

“When the TV cameras come to games like this, we know what the outside world are after so we need to respect that and protect ourselves from that,” he said.

“And we need to bounce back from this result (at Palace) and put ourselves in the next round.

“That’s the challenge for the players and we’ll treat this game with serious importance. We’ll dust ourselves down and be strong.”

Gerrard plans to freshen up his starting XI at the University of Bolton Stadium but will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes.

Meanwhile, Villa have allowed forward Bertrand Traore to join Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan until the end of the season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media