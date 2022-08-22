Search

22 Aug 2022

Sadness at passing of popular Limerick soccer personality Joe Kerley

Sadness at passing of popular Limerick soccer personality Joe Kerley

The late Joe Kerley

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

22 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

JOE Kerley’s death last weekend marked the end of an era in Limerick Junior Soccer.

For anyone of a certain vintage, Joe Kerley was the face of Star Rovers. He coached hundreds of kids in St Mary’s Park and leaves behind a rich legacy.

The reaction to his death speaks volumes to the gratitude and respect felt across the city for the man.

Some people remember Joe mainly as a coach, but those of us a few years older were blessed to have witnessed one of the most skillful players ever to grace the local leagues.

He topped the voting in 2003 when the Limerick public were asked to pick a “Team of the Millennium 1900-2000”  but he would just shrug that off. He was an unassuming man who never looked for anything for himself.

Quiet spoken, yet always able to get his message across, he played his part in developing a conveyor belt of some of the best talent in the city during a golden era for the his beloved Star Rovers.

He not only instilled his footballing skills but also showed a generation of lads that football, while always competitive, was also to be enjoyed and that win lose or draw, you were respectful to your opponents.

Joe’s passing leaves a big void in his family and in the Parish but his life was one worth celebrating. 

The late Joe Kerley is survived by his loving sisters Nuala, Kathleen, Theresa, Peggy and Angela, brothers Michael and Raymond, aunts Precious and Geraldine, uncle Fergus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements for the late Joe Kerley are as follows. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, today, Monday, August 22 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media