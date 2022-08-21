Search

21 Aug 2022

Wins for St Kieran's and Claughaun in Limerick SFC Round 3 fixtures

Galtee Gaels' goalkeeper Danny McGrath saves a goal attempt from Noel Callanan, St Kieran's, in the Limerick SFC clash at Kilmallock on Sunday evening Pic: Keith Wiseman

David Byrne and Tom Clancy

21 Aug 2022 9:41 PM

THERE were precious wins for St Kieran's and Claughaun as the third round action in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship came to a conclusion on Sunday night.

St Kierans made it three wins on the trot and secured their place in the knockout stages with a rather routine 2-12 to 0-9 win over a lacklustre Galtee Gaels outfit in Kilmallock.

Meanwhile, Claughaun secured a precious 0-13 to 0-8 victory over winless Oola at Caherconlish. The win brought Claughaun onto three points on the table following their earlier draw with Galbally. 

A goal in either half meant that the men from the west held the lead from 9th minute all the way to the final whistle. 

Anthony Molyneaux netted that first goal and they were four clear at the break. Eoghan McNamara, Tommie Childs and Bob Childs replied late in the half to keep the south side in touch. 

The game was effectively over when Seamus Mangan found the net and from here St. Kieran's were able to coast to the victory. They had fine scores from Sean Ryan, Dylan Moloney and Noel Callanan during a dominant display.

Claughaun, who will face holders Newcastle West in their next outing on Saturday evening, had been level 0-6 to 0-6 with opponents Oola at half-time on Sunday.

However, the city side outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-2 in the second half to record a precious win. 

Claughaun scored four points in the third quarter to Oola's one to put a degree of daylight between the sides. It was an advantage the winners would not subsequently relinquish.

