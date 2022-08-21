WATCH: Limerick's Sarah Lavin's top five finish in European Championship final

LIMERICK sprint hurdler Sarah Lavin recorded an impressive fifth place finish in the 100m hurdles final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Sunday evening.

Twenty eight-year-old Lavin, from Lisnagry, clocked 12.86 in the European final, just 0.12 of a second off claiming a medal, in the biggest race of her career to date.

The gold medal went to Poland's Pia Krzyszowska in a time of 12.53, while Luca Hozak of Hurgary, 12.69, took the silver and Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji claimed the bronze in 12.74.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Limerick hurdler Lavin, a member of Emerald AC, took five-hundredths of a second off her personal best to book her place in the final.

Lavin's time of 12.79 seconds helped the Limerick woman, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, secure a third place finish in her semi-final. The time was quick enough to help her reach the final as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

After posting a personal best in the 100m hurdles semi-finals earlier in the evening, Sarah Lavin finishes a fine fifth in the final at the European Athletics Championships.

Speaking to RTE Sport after the final, physiotherapist Lavin said: "I had my best-ever run in the semi-final, I thought I could find maybe a little bit more in the final.

"You want the medal. It’s the only currency any of us see. Back at the start of the year, if you said I’d be fifth in a European final, you’d have to be happy, relatively.”

"I want more, of course I do. That’s just who I am."

Lavin finished in fifth place in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Limerick sprint hurdler Lavin finished seventh in the World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles final in Belgrade in March.

An ebullient Sarah Lavin analyses her performance in 100m hurdles final at the European Athletics Championships, where she finished fifth.

That was her debut at the World Championship competition. The former Castletroy College student set a new indoor personal best of 7.97 in her semi-final.

Physiotherapist Lavin has now broken her personal best for the 100m hurdles on four occasions this summer.

Lavin set her 12.84PB at the Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a seventh national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

