Goals galore in dramatic day of Limerick District League Premier Division action

Premier League Games:

Aisling Annacotty 5 Janesboro 2

AISLING made it two wins from two when they beat Janesboro in Annacotty on Sunday.

As ‘Boro continue to build from a young squad, Aisling were favoured to record a comfortable win.

However, Bradley McNamara fired ‘Boro into an early lead to snap the home side out of their slumber.

AJ Moloney tied the game but once again ‘Boro struck through Jack Horan to regain the lead.

Aisling responded and levelled through Tony Whitehead.

A brace from Shane Clarke took the wind out of the visitors sails before Adam Foley completed the scoring for the home side.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Blake Curran; Gavin Dillon; Chris Smith; Tom Clarke; Tony Whitehead; AJ Moloney; Kian Barry; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn; Alan Murphy, Subs: Shane Tracey; Kennedy N'dip; Shane Stack; Adam Foley; Cian Lynch

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Alex Mason; David McFarland; Glen Kelly; Chris Quinn; Bradley McNamara; Jack Horan; Eoghan Burke; Cillian O'Shea; Hamza Selman Celik; Karl Turner, Subs: Alex O'Toole; Nathan O'Shea; Oran Flanagan.



Coonagh Utd 1 Carew Park 5

Carew Park are also on full points after a 5-1 win at Coonagh in a sun-drenched Thomond Community College.

The game was evenly poised when ace poacher Jonathan Grant glanced Jamie O’Sullivan’s free kick to the net.

Minutes later Mark Slattery headed in at the back post from a superb Pat Boyle cross and it got worse for Coonagh when a defensive slip allowed Aaron Nunan in to make it 3-0 at the break.

Nunan, in the right place at the right time, added a fourth after the restart.

Gordon McKevitt scored a cracker to pull one back but the visitors had the last say when Grant’s uncanny ability saw him glance another header beyond the reach of Kieran Simmonds in the Coonagh goal.

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Anthony McCormack; Luke Doherty; Ger Higgins; Ken Meehan; Eoghan O'Neill; Gordon McKevitt; Ronan Ryan; Daniel Ikoghode; Lloyd White; Osakpolor Junior Okorodion, Subs: Brion Moriarty; Olayinka Azeez; Rory Barry; Colm Kenny.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Evan Lynch; Mark Slattery; Gary Griffin; Gavin Hehir; Pat Boyle; Jamie O'Sullivan; Jonathan Grant; Aaron Nunan; Adam Dore. Subs: Danny McCarthy; Darragh Walsh; Lee Boyle, James Slattery, Gavin White.





Nenagh AFC 0 Fairview Rgs 1

Fairview Rgs took three welcome points in a tricky affair away to Nenagh AFC.

Conor Ellis scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes when he finished off after man of the match Jason Cross headed back across goal from Shane Duggan’s free kick.

Nenagh had plenty of possession but struggled to create clear goal chances.

Nenagh: Eoghan Tinkler, Lee Mowatt, Eoin Coffey, Kieran Barr, Bryan McGee, Eamon White, Alan Sheehan, Dylan Morrison, Adam Ryan, Adam Brennan, Matt Spain, Subs, Szymon Popiela, Saeed Ryan.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Wayne Colbert; Scott Kirwin; Jake Dillon; Jason Cross; Steven Bradley; AJ O'Connor; Shane Duggan; Conor Coughlan; Darragh Rainsford; Conor Ellis, Subs: Jeffery Judge; John Mullane.





Charleville 1 Pike Rovers 3

Champions, Pike Rovers made it two from tow when they travelled to Charleville and came home with the spoils.

Paudie Murphy opened his account for the Hoops to put them on the way.

Colm Walsh O'Loughlin fired in a second from the edge of the box and the same player turned provider before the break for Mikey Conlon to score his second in two games.

Charleville were good in the second half and pulled one back via Cian McNamara but that was as good as it got for the home side.

Charleville: David Parajnak; Eoin O'Connor; James Horgan; Gavin Mullins; Joe Kavanagh; Gary Ward; Aaron Smith; Shane Dillon; Cian McNamara; Colin Quaid; Matt McCormack. Subs: Chris Kenny; Jason O'Hara

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Sean Madigan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Adam Lipper; Kyle Duhig; Paudie Murphy; Derek Daly; Mikey Conlon; John Connery; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin., Subs, Sean Moroney, Brendan O’Dwyer, Colin Daly, Danny O’Neill, Kevin Barry.



Prospect Priory 0 Regional Utd 4

A much-depleted Prospect XI went down for the second time to Regional Utd.

Kieran O'Connell bagged a double for the winners. Eoin Duff opened his Regional Utd account and Jack Arra completed the scoring following his return from Treaty Utd.

Prospect Priory: Pakie Kiely; John Colbert; Paul Franklin; Cyril Maher; Ciaran Cregan; Adrian Healy; Lee Madigan; Dom Kelly; Thomas Mulqueen; Oussan Sadoudi; Marcus Garcia. Subs: Danny Colbert

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Hugo O’hAnluain; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Tom Frawley; Shane Carmody; Jack Arra; Kieran O'Connell; Eoin Duff; Brian O'Connor; Felipe Mostowy. Subs: Pat McDonagh; Connor Finn; Joe Lavan; Luke O'Brien.



Ballynanty Rovers 5 Mungret Reg 1

Following a late 1-0 defeat in their opener versus Pike, Balla were determined to get back into the groove and did so in style, hitting Mungret for five in LIT.

Cian Fitzgerald put Balla ahead before Cian Power tacked on a second.

A goal either side of the break by Gbadebo Habideen put the tie to bed before Conor Keane completed the winners scoring.

Eoghan Ryan netted for a disappointed Mungret XI.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Darragh Hughes; Aaron Power; Dermot Fitzgerald; Adam Costello; Thomas Byrnes; Dylan Higgins Kelly; Cian Fitzgerald; Gbadebo Habideen; Cian Power; Adrian Power. Subs: Conor Keane; David Donnan; Rian O'Connell; Josh Adams; Liam Byrnes.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Gary Kelly; Aaron Long; Donie Curtin; Eoghan Ryan; Dylan Frawley; Aled Harkin; Cian McNicholas; Stephen O'Dwyer; Eoin Kelly, Subs: Pat Aherne; David Conway; Josh O'Rahilly; Mark Patterson; Sean O'Sullivan.

