Róisín Upton scoops Player of Tournament as Ireland reach EuroHockey Championships

THE Catholic Institute duo of Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll led the charge as Ireland secured qualification for the EuroHockey Championships in Germany with a thumping 7-0 victory over Turkey at the Sport Ireland Campus on Sunday.

Upton and Carroll were among the goalscorers for Ireland who won all three of their group fixtures to impressively advance to the prestigious finals.

Ireland had earlier beaten Poland and the Czech Republic. Upton, who had scored two goals against Poland, finished as top scorer at the event and was also voted Player of the Tournament to cap a memorable few days.

Carroll netted Ireland's second goal as Hannah McLoughlin swept the ball to the penalty spot where Carroll was diving in to guide the ball into the net.

Upton added her third goal of the tournament in the second half with a low penalty corner shot from the left of the D to make it 6-0.

To cap an excellent tournament for the Limerick woman she was later presented with the tournament's Best Player Award by Madha Nazaret, technical delegate.