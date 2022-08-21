Connections thrilled with Matilda Picotte performance at York

Kieran Cotter was delighted with his youngster Matilda Picotte, who produced a career-best effort to finish third in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

A winner of a Curragh maiden on debut in the early stages of the season, the daughter of Sioux Nation has been ambitiously campaigned ever since, taking in six-furlong Group contests at both Naas and back at the Curragh where she has bumped into the likes of Statuette and Meditate.

Matilda Picotte arrived on the back of a second in the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas and took her form to the next level on the Knavesmire. She right up there among the speed and put her experience to good use behind somewhat shock winner Swingalong and Dramatised.

How about that! 👏 SWINGALONG with a lovely performance to take the G2 Lowther Stakes for @karl_burke and @CliffordleexLee. #EborFestival pic.twitter.com/DQWphrahr6 — World Pool (@WorldPool) August 18, 2022

It was a rare visit to the UK for Cotter, but the Irishman was thrilled with both the performance of the filly and the experience afforded to himself and Matilda Picotte’s owners while in Yorkshire.

“She ran a cracker, we’re thrilled with her,” said Cotter. “She’s always stepping up to the mark and she’s an improving filly. It was great to get third in a Group Two.

“It was a great experience. The lads who own her were delighted and were well looked after and we couldn’t recommend York highly enough.

“She’s campaigned against the best all year. She was third in the Airlie Stud Stakes and the winner is now the favourite for the 1000 Guineas and she was far too free when fourth to Meditate and she went on to win the Albany, so her form has been stacking up all year.

With black type secured, future plans remain fluid for now. However, Thursday’s performance has opened up the option of a trip to Keeneland in the late autumn for the Breeders’ Cup.

Cotter continued: “There was a brief mention of the Breeders’ Cup and if she got an invite she might go there and then the sales afterwards, or she could be sold beforehand.”