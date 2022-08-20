Grant McCann lauds strike duo after Peterborough brush aside rivals Lincoln

Grant McCann hailed his strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott after they fired Peterborough to a 4-0 thrashing of local rivals Lincoln.

The deadly attacking duo of Clarke-Harris Jack Marriott did the damage with a brace apiece and have already hit eight goals between them this term.

Marriott could have had even more as he hit the woodwork twice before producing a terrific 21st-minute opener.

Captain Clarke-Harris then tucked away a penalty to double the Posh lead before bagging his fifth of the season just before the break.

Marriott completed the scoring five minutes into the second half to seal a fourth win in five games and leave boss McCann to dish out the plaudits.

McCann said: “It was obviously great to score three goals in the first half – but it could probably have been five or six with the opportunities we had.

“We can’t grumble with three though and the fourth goal early in the second half really killed the game.

“Home form is massive in any season as it takes a little bit of pressure off on the road so we have to be happy with three wins from three here.

“Jack and Jonno are both looking really good and I’m pleased for them both to get a couple.

“They’re both strong, they’re both sharp and if we can keep them fit, they will definitely get a lot of goals.

“They are both Golden Boot winners at this level so we know what they’re capable of doing

“They’ve got eight between them already, but they are the type of players who are hungry and still want more.

“There’s a little bit of rivalry between them but the main thing for everyone is the team winning football

matches.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy pulled no punches following the first defeat of his City reign, admitting: “I’m bitterly disappointed in us individually and collectively.

“Ultimately, we were very poor. We know we’re going to lose games of football, but the manner of this defeat was not acceptable to me as head coach.

“Peterborough didn’t do anything different to what we expected from them. We know they have two of the top strikers in League One, but we massively helped them.

“We were second best all over the pitch and there is no doubt Peterborough deserved all they got.

“I didn’t go in the dressing room and tell the lads we were going to win the league after we got our first win at Oxford on Tuesday, so I wasn’t going to go in there and destroy them after our first defeat either.

“We now have to dust ourselves down and look to react. I don’t want anyone coming in on Monday morning feeling sorry for themselves.”