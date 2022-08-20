Search

20 Aug 2022

Plymouth ease to victory over Forest Green

Plymouth ease to victory over Forest Green

20 Aug 2022 6:48 PM

Plymouth comfortably beat West Country rivals Forest Green 3-0 to chalk up a third win of the season.

Rovers fluffed several chances early on, but were punished in the 18th minute when midfielder Finn Azaz scored the opener with his third of the season.

David Mayor fed Bali Mumba down the right flank and the Norwich loanee played the ball across to Azaz who drilled a low effort past keeper Luke McGee from the edge of the box.

Villa loanee Azaz returned the favour nine minutes later by teeing up Mumba for his first league goal.

Azaz played the ball into the box on the right and winger Mumba shrugged off central defender Baily Cargill before slotting a low shot into the far corner.

Niall Ennis sealed the win with his first goal of the campaign in the 61st minute as Plymouth dominated.

Ennis was picked out unmarked by co-striker Mayor’s cross from the left and had time to clinically fire past the helpless McGee from twelve yards.

Local News

