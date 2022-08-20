Owen Dale’s first goal for unbeaten Portsmouth seals victory over Bristol Rovers

Owen Dale scored his first Portsmouth goal to help Danny Cowley’s side maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers.
Joe Piggott and Connor Ogilvie were also on target for the home side but the victory was overshadowed by a suspected broken leg for midfielder Louis Thompson.
Thompson was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling victim to a reckless 18th-minute challenge from Glenn Whelan, who was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.
The game was held up for seven minutes while Thompson received medical treatment.
Pompey took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when a perfectly placed corner from Michael Jacobs found the head of Ogilvie, who picked out the top corner
Pompey were in the ascendancy but a mistake from captain Sean Raggett after 61 minutes saw him robbed of the ball before Aaron Collins scored with Rovers’ first attempt on goal.
Piggott fired Pompey back in front from the penalty spot nine minutes before the end after being fouled by Harry Anderson before Dale’s stoppage-time header sealed the points.
