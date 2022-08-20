Search

20 Aug 2022

Owen Dale’s first goal for unbeaten Portsmouth seals victory over Bristol Rovers

Owen Dale’s first goal for unbeaten Portsmouth seals victory over Bristol Rovers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:28 PM

Owen Dale scored his first Portsmouth goal to help Danny Cowley’s side maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers.

Joe Piggott and Connor Ogilvie were also on target for the home side but the victory was overshadowed by a suspected broken leg for midfielder Louis Thompson.

Thompson was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling victim to a reckless 18th-minute challenge from Glenn Whelan, who was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

The game was held up for seven minutes while Thompson received medical treatment.

Pompey took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when a perfectly placed corner from Michael Jacobs found the head of Ogilvie, who picked out the top corner

Pompey were in the ascendancy but a mistake from captain Sean Raggett after 61 minutes saw him robbed of the ball before Aaron Collins scored with Rovers’ first attempt on goal.

Piggott fired Pompey back in front from the penalty spot nine minutes before the end after being fouled by Harry Anderson before Dale’s stoppage-time header sealed the points.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media