Ipswich maintain grip on League One top spot with comfortable win at Shrewsbury

Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson grabbed the goals as Ipswich maintained their grip on top spot in League One with a comfortable 3-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Arsenal loanee John-Jules marked his first league start for the Tractor Boys by opening the scoring in the 22nd minute.

The 21-year-old dispossessed Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy around 40 yards from goal before going on a mazy run through the heart of the home side’s defence and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Ipswich doubled their advantage seven minutes after half-time as Chaplin’s left-footed strike from just outside the box found its way past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The three points were sealed two minutes into stoppage time with substitute Jackson tapping home after captain Sam Morsy’s attempt was blocked on the line.

The victory extends Ipswich’s unbeaten start to the League One season to five matches and Kieran McKenna’s men have now won four games on the bounce.

Shrewsbury lacked a cutting edge throughout the match and their only shot on target came in the dying moments when Matthew Pennington’s volley was easily saved by Christian Walton.