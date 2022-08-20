Search

Scunthorpe rocked by stunning Solihull fightback

Alex Reid scored a last-minute winner for Solihull as they came from three goals behind to beat Scunthorpe 4-3.

Scunthorpe took the lead 10 minutes in when Joe Nuttall got the ball on the edge of the area and lobbed goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

The Iron doubled their lead just three minutes later when Nuttall teed up Colin Daniel who slotted home into the bottom corner and Nuttall then scored his second of the game in the 36th minute, lifting the ball over Moulden again to put Scunthorpe 3-0 up.

Solihull pulled one back in the 41st minute when Jamey Osborne fired the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards – and they added their second three minutes later when Fiacre Kelleher headed home to keep the game alive.

Moors equalised in the 82nd minute when Andrew Dallas tucked the ball home and Alex Reid found the winner four minutes from the final whistle, smashing the ball into the top corner.

