Search

19 Aug 2022

No new fitness worries for Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey

No new fitness worries for Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 6:29 PM

Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match against Sky Bet League Two leaders Salford.

Rovers are seventh in the standings following Tuesday’s 2-1 home win against promoted Stockport.

Jon Taylor and Ben Close remain long-term absentees but manager Gary McSheffrey says they are building fitness and close to a return.

Manchester United youth product Aidan Barlow is a couple of weeks behind the pair in his rehab from a hamstring complaint.

Like Doncaster, there is nothing new to report at Salford.

Neil Wood’s Ammies head into the match following a hard-fought 3-2 win at Newport on Tuesday evening.

Conor McAleny missed that match with a knock sustained in the victory against Crewe last weekend but is close to a return.

Salford have won three of their first four League Two games and sit top of the standings on goal difference.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media