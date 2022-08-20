Search

20 Aug 2022

Limerick Sports Partnership hosts I Coach Kids Regional Coaching Conference

Limerick Sports Partnership offering a unique coaching course

20 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

WOULD you like to develop the skills that will help you become a better coach?

If the answer is yes, then Limerick Sports Partnership is looking for you.

Limerick Sports Partnership are one of four locations selected nationally to host an I COACH KIDS Regional Coaching Conference for Sport Ireland Coaching.

The event, which costs €10 per coach, takes place on Saturday, September 3 from 9.30-1pm at UL Sports Arena and coincides with European Week of Sport.

The aim of the initiative is to bring current best practices and specific information to coaches at a local level that will support them when coaching children and teenagers.

Coaches who attend will be provided with specific directed learning on the day of the conference, as well as being signposted to self-directed learning opportunities.

Who are the I COACH KIDS Regional Coaching Conferences for?

Are you a coach of children U12?

Do you coach teenage girls?

Do you coach teenage boys?

Would you like to know more about being child/ teen-centred in your coaching?

What coaching skills do you need to improve/develop to put the needs of children/teenagers first?

Would you like to develop an inclusive culture and environment where you coach?
Are you concerned with dropout from your sport?

If the answers to any one of these questions is Yes, then the conference is for you!

While the conferences are primarily aimed at coaches, they are also for parents and teachers with an interest in sport. It will be appealing also to teenagers who might have an interest in coaching.

Phelim Macken, Limerick Sports Partnership Coordinator said: “This conference provides an excellent opportunity for coaches, parents and teachers to get a greater understanding on how players and athletes develop in a supportive environment.”

Michael McGeehin, Director of Sport Ireland Coaching said: “This conference is an add-on to what coaches may have learned on their NGB coach education course, where we drill in a little bit deeper into how we ensure that all children and youth sport participants have a good introduction to their sport and a positive experience, led by suitably trained coaches leading to a lifelong love of sport and physical activity”.

More information is available on the Sport Ireland website.

