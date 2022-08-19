Defence facing Solario ‘acid test’ for Chapple-Hyam

Clues to next season’s Classics could be in the offing in the Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

Won in the past by top-class performers such as Raven’s Pass, Kingman and Masar, the seven-furlong contest has attracted a field of seven.

Peter Chapple-Hyam, who has previously tasted British Classic success with the likes of Rodrigo De Triano, Dr Devious and Authorized, may have a another burgeoning star on his hands in the shape of bargain-buy Defence Of Fort.

The Starspangledbanner colt cost just £19,000 and quickly repaid some of that with an impressive four-and-three-quarter-length success under Jason Watson on his seven-furlong Ascot debut in a novice contest.

The 59-year-old realises Defence Of Fort faces an stiff examination as he eyes potential targets that include the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy at the end of the season.

Chapple-Hyam said: “It is a tough race. He didn’t surprise me as such last time, because I thought he would nearly win.

“He had worked well beforehand and he is going along nicely. This will be the acid test.

“He’s done everything right going into the race. We just don’t want any more rain, really. It seems funny to say that. We’ve had hardly any rain here.”

Bought by Cormac McCormack and Chapple-Hyam at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sales, his handler thinks he “will only get better” with time.

He added: “He could be a bargain – he was just a touch more than (Prix Morny winner) Dutch Art cost and we have been quite lucky buying horses over the years.

“When I saw him, it was just the way he walked that struck me. There was something about him.

“You could not fail to be impressed by the way he won last time, but this is a step up. I got the feeling early on he was a good horse and let’s see if he can prove it.”

His rivals include Desert Hero, who runs in the Queen’s colours after an impressive debut victory for William Haggas at Haydock, and Godolphin’s Silver Knott, who ran behind subsequent Acomb winner Chaldean on his first start, before justifying odds-on favouritism in an all-weather Kempton novice.

Chaldean’s trainer Andrew Balding saddles The Foxes, who scored at the third time of asking, taking a Goodwood maiden.

“It’s never an easy race to win and is always packed full of good horses,” said Balding. “But we have been very happy with him and thought it was a strong performance at Goodwood, and hopefully he is ready for this step up in class.

“I think it was a strong race at Goodwood and we are looking forward to it as I think Sandown will suit him well.”

The opening race on the card is a strong-looking renewal of the JRL Group Atalanta Stakes, which comprises a dozen fillies and mares.

The once-raced Laurel and more experienced Grande Dame represent John and Thady Gosden in the Group Three heat.

Juddmonte homebred Laurel, who holds a Group One Sun Chariot entry, looked a potential star when accounting for Mashaaer by three lengths on debut at Newmarket, while Grande Dame took the Coral Distaff over the same course and mile distance, having previously run in the Coronation Stakes.

Thady Gosden said: “Grande Dame won well at Sandown in Listed company last time and she has more experience than the other filly Laurel, of course.

“Laurel has only run the once, but did very well at Newmarket first time out when beating a more experienced filly who was rated 95.

“She’s in very good form, obviously a little bit more experience would be ideal, but she’s a filly we’ve always liked and has just taken a bit of time to come to herself.

“She deserves to take her chance at this level no matter how inexperienced she is.”

With last season’s Fillies’ Mile fourth Mise En Scene having only her second start since November for James Ferguson, Nassau fourth Fonteyn representing Kevin Ryan and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Nizaaka seeking a four-timer, it looks a warm renewal.

Balding hopes Bounce The Blues, who has finished runner-up in three consecutive Listed races before a fair run in Group Three company behind Oscula at Goodwood, will be in the mix.

He said: “Her form is rock-solid, she had an awful draw at Goodwood and we were always on the back-foot, and she ran really well in the circumstances. She’s more than capable of running well in this company.”