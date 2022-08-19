Ciaran Brennan doubtful for Swindon’s clash with Rochdale

Defender Ciaran Brennan remains a doubt for Swindon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with bottom-of-the-table Rochdale at The County Ground.

Brennan has been suffering from concussion but has made a gentle return to training this week, although Robins head coach Scott Lindsey said he is unlikely to be involved at the weekend.

Fellow defender Mathieu Baudry was rested against Orient in midweek and will come back into the reckoning.

Tom Clayton impressed on his full debut for Town in place of Baudry but could be employed in midfield against Dale.

Managerless Rochdale will head to Wiltshire with Connor Malley available after he joined in midweek.

Robbie Stockdale and his assistant Jimmy Shan left the club on Thursday after starting the league season with four consecutive defeats.

Midfielder Malley has agreed a short-term deal after impressing while on trial with the club during pre-season.

Fellow midfielder Liam Kelly is pushing for a start after coming off the bench against Stevenage following his return from an ankle injury.