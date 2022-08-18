Search

18 Aug 2022

All-Ireland champions Árdscoil Rís learn draw for Dr Harty Cup

Niall Moran, Árdscoil Rís' 2022 All-Ireland post primary schools hurling winning manager

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Aug 2022 5:31 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draws has been made for the group stages of the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup Senior A Hurling competition.

Limerick representatives and All-Ireland champions Árdscoil Rís have been drawn in Group C of the Dr Harty Cup alongside St Flannan’s Ennis and Cashel Community School.

Ardscoil Ris were seeded for the draw as one of the four semi-finalists from the 2002 Dr Harty Cup.

The top two sides in each group at the end of the round robin phase will qualify for the Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the draw, Group A will feature De La Salle Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire.

Group B has pitted Thurles CBS alongside St Francis College, Rochestown, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal and Our Lady’s Templemore.

Group D will include holders St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS and St Colman’s College, Fermoy.

A total of 14 teams are competing in the 2022/2023 Dr Harty Cup.

TUS Dr. Harty Cup Hurling Group Draw:

Group A – DLS Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh
Group B – Thurles CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, Our Ladys Templemore
Group C – Ardscoil Ris, St. Flannans, Cashel Community School
Group D – St. Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St. Colman’s Fermoy

