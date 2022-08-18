All-Ireland champions Árdscoil Rís learn draw for Dr Harty Cup

Niall Moran, Árdscoil Rís' 2022 All-Ireland post primary schools hurling winning manager
THE draws has been made for the group stages of the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup Senior A Hurling competition.
Limerick representatives and All-Ireland champions Árdscoil Rís have been drawn in Group C of the Dr Harty Cup alongside St Flannan’s Ennis and Cashel Community School.
Ardscoil Ris were seeded for the draw as one of the four semi-finalists from the 2002 Dr Harty Cup.
The top two sides in each group at the end of the round robin phase will qualify for the Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals.
The draws for the @TUS_ie Corn Ui Mhuiri and Dr Harty Cup competitions for the 2022/2023 season as Tulla CBS and St Brendan's College look to defend their titles. @Munsterpps | @MunsterGAA https://t.co/lE55cw418W— Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) August 18, 2022
Elsewhere in the draw, Group A will feature De La Salle Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire.
Group B has pitted Thurles CBS alongside St Francis College, Rochestown, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal and Our Lady’s Templemore.
Group D will include holders St Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS and St Colman’s College, Fermoy.
A total of 14 teams are competing in the 2022/2023 Dr Harty Cup.
TUS Dr. Harty Cup Hurling Group Draw:
Group A – DLS Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh
Group B – Thurles CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, Our Ladys Templemore
Group C – Ardscoil Ris, St. Flannans, Cashel Community School
Group D – St. Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St. Colman’s Fermoy
Mayor Francis Foley officially unveiled the memorial bench with Yvonne and Sarah Finucane | PICTURES: Liam Burke
Members of Castleconnell Tidy Towns committee, juniors and volunteers, pictured before a recent litter pick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.