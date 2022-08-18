Lucas Joao hoping to start as Reading face Middlesbrough

Lucas Joao could start for Reading in their Sky Bet Championship clash against Middlesbrough.

He made a goal-scoring impact after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 victory over Blackburn after recovering from hamstring trouble.

And after seeing Joao prove his fitness, Royals boss Paul Ince might be tempted to give him a starting run.

Ince, meanwhile, hopes to soon see his resources further bolstered by Scott Dann and Sam Hutchinson continuing their returns to full fitness.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is hopeful that striker Chuba Akpom will be fit to face Reading.

Apkom missed the midweek draw at Stoke after scoring twice against Sheffield United in Boro’s previous game because of a knee problem.

He subsequently underwent a scan, with Wilder awaiting an update as his team go in search of a first league victory this term following three draws and one defeat.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt, meanwhile, could continue in the starting line-up after making his debut against Stoke.