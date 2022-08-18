Search

18 Aug 2022

Stevenage aiming to maintain unbeaten start when they take on Carlisle

Stevenage will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League Two season when they host Carlisle.

Steve Evans’ team have won three and drawn one of their games, keeping that sequence going with a 1-0 victory over Rochdale.

Evans made five changes for the Rochdale encounter, including a full debut for Kane Smith, which underlined Borough’s squad strength.

Those hoping for a starting place will include Jake Taylor, Michael Bostwick and Saxon Earley, who were all among the substitutes in midweek.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson is optimistic that midfielder Owen Moxon will be fit for the trip south.

Moxon missed the abandoned midweek game against Grimsby due to a thigh strain, with Jamie Devitt replacing him.

The Stevenage game is likely to be too early for striker Ryan Edmondson, who has been out with a hip injury.

But Morgan Feeney could be in the mix as he closes in on a return to full fitness.

