Thomond Football Academy is launched

FOLLOWING the success and response of the Kells Cup squad, Thomond Football Academy has officially launched their new Academy.

The Academy plans to bring an elite level of training to the Mid-West region for boys and girls ages 6-13, helping them to reach their full potential on their football journey.

Thomond Football Academy was created to provide a platform for the kids of the Mid-West to be seen by some of the top teams around and give them maximum exposure, all while still being able to play for your local club.

The Academy aims to give the opportunity to help countless of young footballers acquire the fundamental skills, develop new techniques and confidently move forward in their football development journey.

The Thomond Football Academy will be the first professional Junior Academy in the Mid- West area, giving players between the age of 7 and 13 the chance to train in an elite environment which will allow children to reach their full potential.

By following the same curriculum that is delivered in elite football academies across the world, the TFA will aim to ensure that all participants get the very best football education from their coaching staff, who are all UEFA licensed coaches.

Academy Director, Tommy Heffernan, who holds a MSc in Performance Coaching, believes it is very important to develop a players' skills both on and off the pitch and believes the Academy will do just that.

"I am extremely proud to be associated with this fantastic programme which will continue to grow from strength to strength," he said.

This unique approach, together with our top quality facilities and top quality coaches will allow Thomond Football Academy to become one of the best football academies in Ireland. Our Programs include Elite Football Academy: U11-U13 (2010-2012) Mondays: 6pm - 7pm & 7-10years (2013-2016) from 5–6pm in Thomond Community College .

Development Football Academy: U11-U13 (2010-2012) Mondays: 6:00pm - 7:00pm & 7-10years (2013-2016) from 5 – 6pm in Thomond Community College. This course is aimed at young footballers looking to get to the next level and provides the perfect foundation to enter the elite academy.

The Academy recently took part in the Kell Youth Cup where they got to play against some of the top teams in Ireland such as St Kevins Boys, Cherry Orchard and Shelbourne.

Link for Thomond Football Academy TFA Academy | Thomond Football Aca (thomondfootballacademy.com)