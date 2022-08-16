Search

Aldershot break duck with win at Boreham Wood

Aldershot lifted themselves off the foot of the National League table with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood.

Goals from Justin Amaluzor and Ryan Glover earned the Shots their first points of the season.

Aldershot opened the scoring after 13 minutes when Inih Effiong picked out Amaluzor and the winger stabbed it home.

The hosts had some chances of their own. Jack Payne nearly levelled 10 minutes later before Dennon Lewis’ effort went past a post.

Aldershot doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Josh McQuoid’s shot hit a post, but Glover was able to tuck away the rebound.

George Williams pulled a consolation back for the Wood in the 86th minute, smashing home a free-kick from outside the box into the top corner.

