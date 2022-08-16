Celtic defender Greg Taylor ‘really touched’ by praise from team-mate Jota

Greg Taylor admits he was “really touched” by praise from Celtic team-mate Jota after Sunday’s 5-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The Portuguese winger scored a stunning 30-yard strike against Killie to take his tally for the season to two goals and three assists in three matches but he was quick to praise man-of-the-match Taylor in a post-match interview.

His gesture was appreciated by the 24-year-old left-back, whose through ball was the key to opening up Killie’s defence for the opening goal.

In a question-and-answer session on Celtic’s Twitter account, Taylor said: “I think you could see in the interview, I was really touched by Jota’s kind words.

“For him to say that, it did mean a lot. For your team-mates to think highly of you, there is no better feeling and no better praise.”

Jota had said in the live interview on Sky Sports: “First of all, I think I should speak about Greg because he has been unbelievable this season.

“He’s a top player, I think he’s delivering every game. He really deserves this because his standards every week are unbelievable and he doesn’t get enough credit.”