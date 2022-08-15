Search

15 Aug 2022

Barnsley assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 7:03 PM

Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem.

Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined.

Michael Duff’s Tykes have begun their league campaign with defeats at Plymouth and then Derby either side of beating his old club Cheltenham 1-0 at home.

Barnsley picked up no fresh injury issues at the weekend and that also appeared to be the case for Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton’s men picked up their second victory in three outings as they beat Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Defender Lewis Gibson made his debut as a substitute after joining on loan from Everton.

James Gibbons was absent for that match with an unspecified injury, while Nick Anderton has been unavailable after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

