Exeter’s Harry Kite in line to retain midfield spot for Wycombe clash

Harry Kite should keep his place in midfield when Exeter host Wycombe in League One.
The 22-year-old has forced his way into the Grecians’ starting line-up in recent weeks and looks to have impressed enough for a run in the side.
Jevani Brown should continue up front, having struck Exeter’s goal in the 2-1 loss at Cambridge on Saturday.
Sam Stubbs could push for a recall in the centre of defence.
Dominic Gape could return for Wycombe after missing Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury through illness.
Sam Vokes, Ryan Tafazolli and Tjay De Barr will all face late checks after also missing the Shrewsbury clash with knocks.
Jason McCarthy has returned to training and will be in contention.
Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlon and Sullay Kaikai are still working back to fitness.
