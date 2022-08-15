Search

15 Aug 2022

Antoine Semenyo misses out with shin injury for Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo misses out with shin injury for Bristol City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 3:37 PM

Antoine Semenyo remains a centre of attention at Bristol City even though he will not be involved against Sky Bet Championship visitors Luton.

Semenyo is currently sidelined due to a shin injury, but he is the subject of intense transfer speculation with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton all reportedly interested in securing his services.

On the pitch, City boss Nigel Pearson looks unlikely to deviate much in selection from the side that gained a 1-1 draw at Wigan last time out.

And that could mean another start for former Oxford winger Mark Sykes at wing-back after he impressed in filling the role vacated by Kane Wilson’s injury suffered during pre-season.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will hope for some overdue positive news on the injury front ahead of travelling to Ashton Gate.

Like their opponents, the Hatters are without a Championship win this term, and they head west following a 1-0 home defeat against Preston.

Harry Cornick missed that game after pulling up in training, while Luke Berry and Henri Lansbury were also absentees.

Jones could consider calling up Gabriel Osho and Cauley Woodrow, who were both among the substitutes for Preston’s Kenilworth Road visit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media