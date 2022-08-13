Search

13 Aug 2022

Bolton hold on for Port Vale draw despite seeing manager and captain sent off

13 Aug 2022 6:37 PM

Manager Ian Evatt and captain Ricardo Santos were sent off but Bolton protected their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Port Vale.

Wanderers played for 53 minutes with 10 men after Santos received a second yellow card from referee Ross Joyce for fouling Vale new boy Ellis Harrison.

Santos, who was red-carded by the same official at Morecambe last season – a dismissal later rescinded – had earlier been booked after clashing with Nathan Smith at a Bolton corner.

Goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks was cautioned for disputing the red card with the fourth official, while angry Evatt did not return for the second half after being waved away by the referee at the interval.

Bolton also claimed a 12th-minute shot from Amadou Bakayoko had crossed the line before Smith hooked it clear.

Keeper Jack Stevens, another Vale debutant, saved well from Dapo Afolayan before Connor Hall fired narrowly wide as Darrell Clarke’s side retaliated.

James Trafford denied former Fleetwood striker Harrison on three occasions in the second half, while Bakayoko wasted a great chance for the visitors.

