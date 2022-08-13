Search

13 Aug 2022

Danny Andrew’s late goal earns Fleetwood point in derby with Morecambe

Danny Andrew’s late goal earns Fleetwood point in derby with Morecambe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 6:35 PM

Morecambe and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw in a lively Lancashire derby at the Mazuma Stadium.

Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time.

Morecambe had the better of the first half, with former Fleetwood man Ash Hunter hitting the post after latching onto a poor Brendan Wiredu back pass and visiting goalkeeper Lynch making two superb saves from Gnahoua.

Fleetwood looked a different proposition in the second half, with Shaun Rooney and Ged Garner wasting good chances and Cian Hayes seeing a goalbound shot well blocked by Ryan Delaney.

Morecambe had a golden chance to make it 2-0 when Dylan Connolly was played in on goal on 78 minutes only to be denied by Lynch again and the goalkeeper was rewarded for his efforts when his side earned a point through Andrew’s fantastic finish.

Fleetwood ended the game with 10 men after Paddy Lane was shown a straight red card in injury time for a late tackle on Shane McLoughlin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media