Search

13 Aug 2022

Millwall come from two goals down to see off Coventry

Millwall come from two goals down to see off Coventry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 6:29 PM

George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship.

After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.

But a mistake from Simon Moore allowed Jake Cooper to head home before George Honeyman reacted quickest to bring the scores level.

And, after Gustavo Hamer was shown a second yellow, substitute Saville snatched the three points with five minutes remaining.

Coventry took the lead inside two minutes, Viktor Gyokeres doing well to win a corner which was whipped in by Hamer.

Godden flicked on at the near post and skipper McFadzean was on hand to bundle the ball home.

The opener did not seem to wake the home side, who saw Bartosz Bialkowski’s goal breached again within minutes.

Jake Bidwell found Godden unmarked in the penalty area and the striker calmly finished, only to see the assistant’s flag raised.

Midway through the first half, the away side doubled their advantage as Godden stretched to meet a superb Bidwell cross and guided a volley into the far corner.

It was an abject opening half an hour from the hosts, but a thoughtless error from Moore offered them a lifeline.

As the keeper came to claim Scott Malone’s floated free-kick, captain Cooper rose highest and headed into an empty net from the edge of the box.

And it should have been 2-2 a couple of minutes later when Honeyman’s strike was parried to Murray Wallace, only for his follow-up to be blocked on the line by Dominic Hyam.

Millwall ended the half the stronger and completed the turnaround shortly after the break.

Tyler Burey’s exquisite curling strike rattled Moore’s upright and it fell kindly for Honeyman, who made no mistake to volley Gary Rowett’s side level.

Coventry were inches from regaining the lead on the hour mark, with McFadzean’s long-range effort forcing a fine save from Bialkowski and Jonathan Panzo heading the resulting corner against the face of the bar.

But momentum swung in Millwall’s favour when Hamer cynically brought down Burey to earn himself a second yellow, having been cautioned late in the first half.

And the remarkable turnaround was complete with five minutes remaining, Saville curling the ball beyond the reach of Moore to send the home support into raptures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media