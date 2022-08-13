Search

13 Aug 2022

Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon

13 Aug 2022 3:28 PM

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes.

Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.

Ben Haslam’s Wen Moon grabbed the rail in attempting to follow up a course-and-distance victory, but Prince Of Pillo was always travelling the better of the two.

New Definition was the one to throw down the last challenge but Callum Rodriguez did not have to get too serious to win by a length and a quarter as the 5-2 joint-favourite.

“I was really really happy with that, he’s taken a massive step forward,” said Rodriguez.

“He’s got so much speed this horse, and he’s done that easily. He was still a bit green in the last furlong as it’s a big crowd, but he’s won it in a half-speed in the end.

“We started him off over six but we weren’t concerned dropping down as he showed so much speed. We thought he’d improve for coming back in trip and he’s shown us exactly that today.”

Mike Prince, racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing said: “He has the Listed Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy back at Ripon and the Harry Roseberry Stakes at Ayr at their Western meeting as his options. The former might come a touch too soon, but he’ll go to either. He has plenty of speed for both.”

