Prescott ‘privileged’ to train Group One star Alpinista

Sir Mark Prescott feels he is in a privileged position being allowed to train Alpinista as a five-year-old, with the mare on the verge of winning a fifth consecutive Group One in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday.

Successful on her racecourse debut in July 2019, and second in the Yorkshire Oaks at three to Love, it was not until last year that Alpinista began to blossom.

Prescott would have had an idea that would be the case, though, as having trained the dam, Alwilda and grand dam Albanova, he knows the family exceptionally well.

“I see there is a little bit of rain forecast in Yorkshire but the fast ground wouldn’t inconvenience me, so I would prefer it if it didn’t rain,” said Prescott.

ALPINISTA powers to victory in the (Group 1) Grand Prix Saint-Cloud! That makes it a sixth victory on the bounce for Sir Mark Prescott's talented daughter of Frankel – with her last four wins coming in Group 1 company!

“She did win her German Group Ones with plenty of cut in the ground so she’s very versatile. What doesn’t suit the others will suit me.

“It’s a real privilege to be allowed to train her as a five-year-old (having won three Group Ones already) but Miss (Kirsten) Rausing (owner) is in a very unusual position that she has so many of the family, that while one of them is doing so well on the racecourse, she can afford to keep racing.

“She is adding value to the other horse whereas most people couldn’t do that.”

Rausing has a potential second string to her bow in the Ralph Beckett-trained Albaflora, who finished fifth at Chester in May on her only start this term.

Andre Fabre’s Raclette has been added to the field to take on Alpinista on Thursday.

The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature.

In the absence of John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn, William Haggas’ Lilac Road, a course-and-distance winner this season, and Karl Burke’s Poptronic complete the British-based challenge.

The rest are all trained in Ireland with Jessica Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon leading the way.

Paddy Twomey also holds a strong hand. He is responsible for La Petite Coco, the Pretty Polly winner, and Rosscarbery, who has won five of her last six.

Aidan O’Brien has Oaks winner Tuesday, looking to bounce back from her Irish Derby run, History and Emily Dickinson to chose from, while Ger Lyons’ Cairde Go Deo has been left in.

Burke’s impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised is the standout name among 18 in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj, Alice Haynes’ Lady Hollywood and O’Brien’s Meditate are other leading contenders.