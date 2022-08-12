Search

12 Aug 2022

Prescott ‘privileged’ to train Group One star Alpinista

Prescott ‘privileged’ to train Group One star Alpinista

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 7:05 PM

Sir Mark Prescott feels he is in a privileged position being allowed to train Alpinista as a five-year-old, with the mare on the verge of winning a fifth consecutive Group One in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday.

Successful on her racecourse debut in July 2019, and second in the Yorkshire Oaks at three to Love, it was not until last year that Alpinista began to blossom.

Prescott would have had an idea that would be the case, though, as having trained the dam, Alwilda and grand dam Albanova, he knows the family exceptionally well.

“I see there is a little bit of rain forecast in Yorkshire but the fast ground wouldn’t inconvenience me, so I would prefer it if it didn’t rain,” said Prescott.

“She did win her German Group Ones with plenty of cut in the ground so she’s very versatile. What doesn’t suit the others will suit me.

“It’s a real privilege to be allowed to train her as a five-year-old (having won three Group Ones already) but Miss (Kirsten) Rausing (owner) is in a very unusual position that she has so many of the family, that while one of them is doing so well on the racecourse, she can afford to keep racing.

“She is adding value to the other horse whereas most people couldn’t do that.”

Rausing has a potential second string to her bow in the Ralph Beckett-trained Albaflora, who finished fifth at Chester in May on her only start this term.

Andre Fabre’s Raclette has been added to the field to take on Alpinista on Thursday.

The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature.

In the absence of John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn, William Haggas’ Lilac Road, a course-and-distance winner this season, and Karl Burke’s Poptronic complete the British-based challenge.

The rest are all trained in Ireland with Jessica Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon leading the way.

Paddy Twomey also holds a strong hand. He is responsible for La Petite Coco, the Pretty Polly winner, and Rosscarbery, who has won five of her last six.

Aidan O’Brien has Oaks winner Tuesday, looking to bounce back from her Irish Derby run, History and Emily Dickinson to chose from, while Ger Lyons’ Cairde Go Deo has been left in.

Burke’s impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised is the standout name among 18 in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj, Alice Haynes’ Lady Hollywood and O’Brien’s Meditate are other leading contenders.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media