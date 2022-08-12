Declan Gallagher banned for St Mirren’s date with Ross County

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher is suspended for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.
The defender was sent off in the first-half of the 4-1 defeat against Pittodrie last weekend.
Scott Tanser remains out with what is thought to be a combination of a hamstring and back injury.
Ross County defender Connor Randall drops out after suffering a serious injury against Celtic.
The full-back suffered a fractured bone in his leg.
Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.
