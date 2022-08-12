Search

12 Aug 2022

Derby absentee Luxembourg back in the fray

Derby absentee Luxembourg back in the fray

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:05 PM

Luxembourg, winter favourite for the Derby, makes his return to action in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

Unbeaten at two, he signed off as a juvenile with a comfortable success in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, a race that has a rich history of producing Derby winners.

Having finished third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket behind Charlie Appleby’s pair of Coroebus and Native Trail, who have subsequently won the St James’s Palace Stakes and Irish Guineas respectively, Aidan O’Brien was counting down the days to Epsom.

However, during Chester’s May meeting, at which O’Brien won all the recognised Derby trials, his number one Derby hope suffered a pulled muscle and was ruled out of Epsom.

“He has obviously been off a long time and you wouldn’t expect him to be cherry-ripe, but we have obviously been happy with his recent progress, as his fitness is built back up after his injury,” his jockey Ryan Moore told Betfair.

“I thought he ran a great race to finish third in the Guineas, especially as his winning chance was compromised when stumbling early, and we were obviously looking forward to running him in the Derby.

“That Guineas form has worked out well and hopefully he can take this en route to better things, but let’s get this race out of the way first. He has been off a fair while now.”

O’Brien also runs Anchorage and Realism, while his son Joseph fields Point Gellibrand. Willie McCreery’s Insinuendo and the Ger Lyons-trained Georgeville complete the field.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media