Search

12 Aug 2022

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 12:50 PM

Bradley Dack could feature as Blackburn host West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The experienced midfielder, whose past two seasons have been ravaged by knee injuries, made his first appearance of the campaign when he played 83 minutes against Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Daniel Ayala is among the players who could return after being rested by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson for the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

Defenders Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

The Baggies could be without their midweek match-winner Karlan Grant due to a back injury.

The forward came off the bench to net the decisive goal against Sheffield United on Thursday but was forced off before the end after landing awkwardly.

United States striker Daryl Dike is ruled out with a torn thigh muscle.

Dike pulled up in training last weekend and the club have since learned he is likely to be out for around two months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media